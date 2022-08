CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Representatives from the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority and Bosch are set to unveil a new bus shelter on Wednesday morning.

The bus shelter, located outside the Bosch plant, was developed in partnership with the engineering and tech company to provide its employees with safe and convenient access to the bus service.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday near the plant off Dorchester Road.