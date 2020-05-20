CARTA, TriCounty Link to resume full service next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, and TriCounty Link will return to full operations next week.

Daniel Brock, Regional Strategist for the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments made the announcement on Tuesday.

All riders will be required to wear masks or face coverings while on board and the agencies will be dispensing masks to those without them. They will also be providing hand sanitizer.

Riders are also encouraged to practice social distancing from each other and bus operators as much as possible.

Services are expected to resume on Tuesday, May 26th, with limited exceptions.

The Route 4 Airport Express and Route 203 Medical Shuttle will not return to service on the 26th. They will return at a later date.

The Route 7 HOP Shuttle will continue to operate on a limited basis until further notice. Full Tel-A-Ride service will resume on June 1.