ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A free weekend beach shuttle will expand its operation during the Fourth of July holiday period.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced the Beach Reach shuttle service will span Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 to help alleviate beach traffic and parking.

“We are excited to expand this critical service to our community and ensure that everyone has the freedom to enjoy the beach this Independence Day weekend,” said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings.

CARTA leaders say services will operate on a Sunday schedule on the Fourth of July. Route details and bus tracking can be found in Transit app. Riders can see traffic conditions and municipal information for area beaches through the Beach Reach app.

Here’s how to ride

Riders can board the shuttle at CARTA stop No. 715, which is located behind the Belk Men’s store in Mount Pleasant Towne Center. It will disembark at 14th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard near the Isle of Palms beach access.

Parking will be available along Market Center Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Connections to Route 40 Mount Pleasant and Route 42 Wando Circulator will also be available.

What can you bring?

Rides are allowed to bring standard beach items like chairs, small coolers and bags, so long as they can be safely and comfortably stored at their seat.

A bike rack is available for use at the front of the bus.