Casting agents looking for newborn twins and wrestlers for filming of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Casting agents are looking for specific extras to appear in the second season of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” which is filming in the Lowcountry.

Right now, Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for a set of Caucasian newborn twins (newborn to six weeks) for filming on Thursday, March 18th. Parents and babies must be completely available both day and evening.

Submissions should include current photos of the newborn twins, twin names, birthdate, clothing size, parent’s name, phone number, and city/state you reside.

You can send the submissions to TRG2extras@gmail.com with ‘3/18 Newborn Twins Request’ in the subject line.

But that’s not all! Casting agents are also looking for professional wrestler types – or those who can pass as a professional wrestler – for various period scenes. The first being a late 1960’s scene on March 16th.

Applicants should live in the Charleston area or within a short driving distance.

Four male wrestlers are needed to portray two tag teams on deck, two female (bikini clad) wrestlers on deck. They’ll also need two wrestling announcers, one referee, one scorekeeper, two cornermen, and three managers.

Submissions should be sent to TRG2extras@gmail.com and include two current photos (close up and full length), your name, age, phone number, city and state you reside, height/weight, clothing sizes and descriptions of any visible tattoos. You should also include your wrestling experience.

The subject line should read ‘3/16 wrestling request.’