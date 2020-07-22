Casting directors are seeking extras for season 2 of Netflix’s Outer Banks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Casting agents are seeking paid extras for season two of the hit Netflix series, Outer Banks.

While the show takes place in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, it was filmed in various locations throughout Charleston, including Mount Pleasant’s Old Village, Shem Creek, Kiawah Island, and downtown Charleston.

First reported this week by Holy City Sinner, casting directors are looking for teen and young adult actors to appear in the background of the show.

They say shortlisting is currently underway and applying quickly is recommended. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 7th. Click here to apply.

Extras will be paid $80 for 8 hours of work, with time and a half for every extra hour.

Make sure to include the following in your submission: