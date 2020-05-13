Catholic Charities of SC launches emotional support chat to help individuals cope during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Catholic Charities of South Carolina has unveiled a new chat service aimed at helping you deal with stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chat services, Sister Hope, provides on-demand emotional support by helping you manage stress.

They also work with you to develop coping strategies to deal with anxiety.

Sister Hope was developed by ministry professionals and clinical psychologists and is supported by chatbot technology, is anonymous, secure, and confidential, just like conversations with a healthcare professional.

Leaders say no one from the church, or any service, will ever have access to the conversations.

To get started, simply send the message “Hi” to Sister Hope at (315) 276-3157 or message her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SisterHopeSC.

“The chatbot technology uses self-learning artificial intelligence, meaning the more a person chats, the more Sister Hope learns how best to help,” said James Kaiser, director of Catholic Charities of South Carolina. “The service has helped more than 13 million people worldwide and we’re hoping it can assist even more people in the Diocese of Charleston.”