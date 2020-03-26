CAUGHT ON CAM: Man removes beach access barriers in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island Police Department shared a video on social media Wednesday, showing a man removing barriers from a closed beach access point.
According to the post, it happened at the First Street beach access, which has been closed since Hurricane Dorian.
A timestamp on the video indicates the man removed the barriers on Wednesday evening around 6:40 p.m. He appears to move the barriers by pulling them and then throwing them aside.
Dorian impacted the Carolinas in early September 2019, damaging hundreds of homes in Pawleys Island.