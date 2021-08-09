Cause of fire that destroyed three businesses in Mount Pleasant is “undetermined,” officials say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have not yet determined the cause of a fire that destroyed three businesses in Mount Pleasant’s Lafayette Village.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon said the cause of the fire has been ruled “undetermined” because there was too much heat damage to find a specific source.

Three businesses were destroyed by the flames the morning of July 15th, including Jean’s Bridal, Auto Money Title Loan, and IHT Accounting.

Hundreds of brides were left scrambling to find replacement dresses after theirs were burned.

Chief Mixon said the fire started in the rear of Auto Money Title Loan.