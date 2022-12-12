CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police were called to the Palms Apartments off Royal Palm Boulevard Sunday night following a reported fire.

When fire officials arrived, they found an overheated belt from the laundry room and ventilated the building. No one was injured.

For many, it was a familiar scene after a large fire severely damaged the apartment complex in February 2022.

The fire left nearly 180 people without homes.

The investigation was taken over by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

News 2 has been following up with the agency since July about where the investigation into February’s fire stands. We were told the update would be coming soon.

In October and November, News 2 sent another request for an update on the investigation but never received a response.

The last update was in April when ATF said the investigation had been delayed due to fire crews being sent to a major incident in Indiana.

Charleston fire officials said they were originally told ATF’s investigation would take 30 days.

News 2 reached out to ATF for an update Monday morning and has not received a response.