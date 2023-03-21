Gourmet café and market Caviar & Bananas has opened a new location at 170 Ashley Ave (Caviar & Bananas)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The popular gourmet café and market, Caviar & Bananas, recently opened a second location in Downtown Charleston.

The spot, located at 170 Ashley Avenue in the former site of Halo Cafe, is across the street from the Medical University of South Carolina campus.

“The location seemed prime for an upscale cafe like C&B,” CEO Joe Caradonna said. “My wife, Ashley, worked at MUSC for a long time and would always mention how great our concept would be if we could get over here.”

According to owners, diners can expect to find the same menu items as offered at the flagship location including sandwiches, salads, and market provisions.

The space features indoor and outdoor seating, including a street patio and two levels of porches.

Delivery will not be offered from the Ashley Avenue location at this time.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.