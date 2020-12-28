CCPL closes Main Library after staff members test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library has temporarily closed the Main Library on Calhoun Street due to COVID-19.

CCPL said the closure comes after staff members tested positive for the virus.

The library will be cleaned and sanitized by a third-party contractor. It is expected to re-open on Saturday, January 2nd.

CCPL’s communication’s manager, Doug Reynolds, said the book drop and return at the library is also closed for cleaning.

“All employees known to have come into contact with COVID positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed,” said Reynolds.