CCPL to discuss construction of new Keith Summey North Charleston Library during virtual meeting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A public forum will be held Wednesday night to discuss construction of the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library.

The library will replace the current Cooper River Memorial Library at 3503 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston County Public Library say the virtual community forum will take place on Zoom at 6:00 p.m.

Cooper River Memorial is expected to close in late April and a temporary location will open on Cherokee Street/Rivers Avenue. An opening date for that location will be announced later.

“Many of the patrons of our North Charleston community have come to rely on the library for internet access, computer use and access to other resources,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “Therefore, to reduce service interruption in this area of high need, we ensured there was a temporary location open and available to the community during the library’s construction.”

Limited services will be provided at the facility including browsing and borrowing of materials including books, DVDs and Blu-Rays, computer, and Wi-Fi use, pick up of materials placed on hold, and copying/printing.

Services will be provided at the temporary location until shortly before the opening of the Keith Summey North Charleston Library.

Construction of the new library is expected to be completed in about a year.

The building will be 20,000 square feet. It is one of five libraries constructed after the passing of a $108.5 million referendum calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches.

The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters in 2014.

Those interested in attending Wednesday’s virtual event can register by visiting the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEocu2prToqEtOkVPtqPU2FjcrLvEyedXLq