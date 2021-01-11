CCSD and DD2 board meetings Monday to discuss future of each district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Both Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Two boards will be meeting Monday to discuss their future for students.

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

CCSD plans to discuss the district’s future, specifically the next two years during their workshop Monday afternoon.

According to the agenda, the board will also discuss creating learning pods with community partners with still many students in the virtual academy due to COVID-19.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT TWO

DD2 plans to discuss the state of the district. It is expected to be able to learn more about the instructional model.

All students are learning virtual until at least next Tuesday.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

