CCSD Board meets Friday to discuss virtual and in-person enrollment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The first day of school is just four days away.  

The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees plans to give an update on virtual and in-person enrollment on Friday morning.

There are three learning options for CCSD families: in-person, virtual, and temporary remote instruction.

Right now, only 25-30% of students will learn in the classroom.

Those students were selected by lottery and need.

We’re told there are families who desire in-person learning but had to be placed in temporary remote instruction.

The Board of Trustees plans to make the in-person option available for more students by the end of September, if Covid-19 rates continue to decrease.

CCSD’s Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

You can tune in on the district’s YouTube page.

