CCSD board member wants name change for Memminger Elementary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the Charleston County School Board is joining the call to change the name of a downtown Charleston school.

CCSD board member Kevin Hollinshead said a parent spoke with him about the name of Memminger Elementary, and after research, he also felt the name needed to be changed.

The school is named after Christopher Memminger, who Hollinshead said was a secessionist.

“Mr. Memminger played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream,” said Hollinshead in a letter to the Charleston County School Board on Thursday.

He went on to say Memminger chaired the committee that drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.

“Memminger Elementary is located across the street from a public housing complex and serves predominantly African-African students, which is contrary to Mr. Memminger’s beliefs,” said Hollinshead.

“As people across our country have taken to the streets to protest racism and police brutality in the United States, some have turned their frustration on public symbols that continue to perpetuate the narrative of our nation’s racist past. In fact, after researching this issue, I’ve discovered that several schools honoring Confederate icons have changed their names since June 2015, following the tragedy at Mother Emanuel,” he said. “Mother Emanuel, which is located right here in our city, sits across the street from CCSD’s District’s office and in close proximity to Memminger Elementary. In fact, our city is attempting to remove symbols that remind us of division by calling for the removal of John C. Calhoun’s statue, which is located within miles of Memminger Elementary as well.”

Hollinshead said CCSD’s board policies specifically address that it does not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, or gender.

“As a Charleston County School Board member, I feel that it is imperative that we consider the renaming of Memminger of Elementary. As a board, I feel that it is our moral duty to continue to advocate for all students we serve in Charleston County.”