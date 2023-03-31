CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some members of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees released a joint statement Friday regarding comments that were delivered during a March 27 meeting.

The board heard from a speaker during public comments who recounted a story allegedly heard during a Moms for Liberty meeting in which board member Ed Kelley made comments that were viewed as transphobic and threatening towards a teacher.

In their statement, Chairwoman Pamela McKinney and six fellow Board of Trustees members said they have zero tolerance for threatening or violent language between members of the CCSD community.

“As elected leaders of the Charleston County School District (CCSD), we have a sworn commitment to protect its children, schools, and community. We want to be very clear that we have zero tolerance for threatening or violent language between members of the CCSD community. We take any accusations of such very seriously and will take necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of students, parents, CCSD staff, and community members.

We also understand that allegations and disputes can be disruptive to the operations of CCSD and that such must be dealt with swiftly. We appreciate the public’s patience as we seek to proceed with fairness, facts, and integrity.”

Vice Chairwoman Carlotte Bailey, Daron Calhoun, Keith Grybowski, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Dr. Carol Tempel, and Courtney Waters were included in the statement.

It was noted that member Leah Whatley was traveling internationally at the time the statement was sent and unable to review prior to its release.

The story which the speaker relayed was regarding a second-grade student asking their father a question about a teacher who planned to transition and wanted to be called mister instead of miss.

The speaker alleged that Kelley told the group that if his child told him this, he would have shown up at the teacher’s house with a gun.

“The board member then recalled how he threatened to immediately fire the superintendent if the teacher came into school the following Monday. He then boasted that this trans teacher had to be put on unpaid administrative leave,” the speaker added.

Before leaving the podium, the speaker called on Kelley to deliver a public apology and called for his resignation.

A CCSD spokesman previously told News 2 that the board discussed the issue during executive session. Details about that discussion were not provided.

The board is expected to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

News 2 reached out to Kelley on March 28. We have not heard back.