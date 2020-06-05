CCSD, CCPL, LCFB offering free meals for children this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD), Charleston County Public Library (CCPL), and the Lowcountry Food Bank have teamed up to provide children and teens under the age of 18 free meals throughout the summer.

Monday, June 8 through Friday, August 7, students can pick up hot lunches at seven CCPL locations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. They will also be given “take-home shelf stable lunches and breakfasts.” Locations and times are as follows:

John’s Island Regional Library (10:30-10:45 a.m.)

Otranto Road Regional Library (10:30-10:45 a.m.)

Dorchester Road Regional Library (11:10-11:25 a.m.)

Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library (11:15-11:30 a.m.)

John L Dart Library (11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m.)

Cooper River Memorial Library (12-12:15 p.m.)

Main Library (12:20-12:35 p.m.)

Students can pick up “hearty snacks” every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Edisto Library

McClellanville Library

St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

CCSD’s Seamless Summer Feeding program and LCFB’s Summer Meals program are providing the food.