CCSD football jamboree cancelled as COVID-19 hits teams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday evening announced the cancellation of what was to be the first annual CCSD football jamboree as multiple teams deal with COVID-19.

The jamboree was set to take place Friday.

The district learned Wednesday that the James Island football team has had to pause activities due to COVID-19.

That comes amid Burke High School, Military Magnet Academy, Wando High School, and West Ashley High School also withdrawing due to COVID-19.

CCSD’s Executive Director of Athletics, Trevor Strawderman, said in part, “with half of our teams in quarantine, it is just not possible. However, we will continue to follow safety protocol. We want our student-athletes and coaches healthy and ready for the regular season.”

CCSD said that instead of postponing the event, they will hold the inaugural jamboree next year.