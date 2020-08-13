CCSD holds virtual Q&A for parents about upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County parents have a little more clarity on what the upcoming school year will look like after a Wednesday night virtual Q&A.

Several topics were discussed like mask protocol for students, as well as how the district will handle a student or teacher getting COVID-19. You can watch the full meeting at this link.

While some questions were answered, others remained when it came to school structure.

For parents who are interested in the Virtual Academy, online school will be offered the entire school year.

However for families who want to see their kids back in the classroom, CCSD says parents need to be prepared for a game-time decision:

“It will be at least a week prior to the opening of school, that we can confirm everything, I don’t want to over promise and under deliver, I think our challenge here is making sure that we are scheduling well, and that we have got the right match for teachers, families, and the kids.” CCSD Safe Restart Q&A

For CCSD parents, some are tired of the waiting game:

“As of right now, we’re just parents, that are sitting here, waiting for a decision.” Tyler Gibbons, CCSD parent

Tyler Gibbons has several young children in CCSD schools, and says it’s frustrating, being less than a month away from the school start date and still not knowing if his kids can return to the classroom.

Another complicating factor for the district, the board says that even if some students are able to return to the classroom, schools won’t be able to operate at full capacity. This means that there is a possibility kids who want to be back in the classroom won’t have that opportunity. Right now, it’s a group effort deciding how many kids can return:

“Across the instructional divisions, the finance division, operation, human resources, so that together, that decision is made, in combination with those at MUSC and DHEC who are advising us.” CCSD Safe Restart Q&A

What Gibbons is hoping for, at the end of the day, is the option that he believes is best for his kids:

“Right now, it’s just the consistency of the process, we just want an answer as any parent does, I think all parents that are sitting at home, waiting to see where their kids are going to go, they just want to know, they just want an answer because parents either need to make plans for work, or make plans for childcare, and I think it’s extremely important to go ahead and come to a conclusion.” Tyler Gibbons, CCSD parent

