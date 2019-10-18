CCSD: Man entered middle school, interacted with student before being detained

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District has confirmed a man was able to enter a Lowcountry middle school and interact with a student before being detained.

It happened Wednesday morning at Camp Road Middle School on James Island.

Video surveillance shows the man did interact with a child, but there was no injury or threat to any student.

The school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown until the situation was clear.

The man was taken into custody.

District officials say the man entered the school through a faulty door that did not latch properly.

That door has since been repaired.