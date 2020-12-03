CCSD picking up rapid testing in Columbia to begin using as early as next week in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina schools are one step closer to begin rapid testing for COVID-19 and start using them as early as next week.

The district says they will pick up the tests from Columbia today to bring back to the Lowcountry. State education officials say these tests will be an important factor in making sure the virus is not spreading in schools.

More than 200,000 rapid tests are being allocated for schools across our state, school nurses and athletic trainers will be trained to give and read the tests.

Results will be ready within 15 minutes.

Students and staff who are showing symptoms while at school will have the option of getting tested.

“Knowing whether or not they are positive, or symptoms are indicative of the flu, or another virus or seasonal allergy will be beneficial to keeping schools up and running as normal as possible under current conditions,” said Ryan Brown, SC Department of Education.

The rapid test is optional and requests parent permission.

A complete list of districts within the state that are participating in the program is expected to be released early next week.