CCSD prepares to bring back more high school students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday marks another big milestone for the Charleston County School District (CCSD) as they are preparing to welcome back more high school students to the classroom who have been virtual learning.

While many parents are excited to have their kids return to school, some parents say they are happy with the virtual learning.

Nanci Steadman Shipman is the mother of a CCSD high school senior and she says he has tried twice to return to in-person learning and was denied both times.

While initially disappointed — and apprehensive about the virtual learning experience after her sons grades dropped in the spring due to a hard transition to e-learning — she says the virtual experience has been much better this time around:

“When we realized you know, we didn’t get the invitation for him to start back in person tomorrow, we were talking tonight and he said ‘you know what, I actually am glad that I am doing virtual, it’s so different than it was last spring, and I can’t imagine starting back tomorrow, finding another routine and rhythm, I know my teachers and my classes right now, I feel like I understand how I need to be studying and how I need to be doing it- I cannot imagine having to start this all over again.'” Nanci Steadman Shipman, CCSD parent

Nanci says while she wishes her son’s senior year could have looked more traditional, given all of the circumstances, she is glad he is getting the support he needs this semester from CCSD teachers.

