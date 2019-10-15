CCSD School Board considering major changes to Downtown Elementary schools; parents oppose

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— The Charleston County School District is considering several proposals that would mean major changes for District 20 schools in downtown Charleston.

At a school board meeting on Monday night, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait gave an overview of the long list of proposals that the board has been pondering since September.

One of the proposed changes would rezone all students from Mitchell Elementary School to Charleston Progressive Academy and Memminger Elementary School in order to renovate the building to house middle school programs.

Another proposed change would break up Buist academy.

During the public comment portion of the CCSD school board meeting, many parents voiced concern.

“As a result of some of the proposals certain schools would be closed, certain schools would be merged and the general consensus is that people, overwhelmingly, do not like that proposal,” Nina Field Britt, parent of student at Buist Academy, said.

The CCSD Board’s Vice Chair, Kate Darby, says that breaking up Buist Academy will make room for more students to attend.

“What we are looking at is having the elementary Buist kids on one campus and the middle school kids on another campus so we can expand the number of seats and give that opportunity to more kids. I think that’s a positive thing,” Darby said.

A parent of a District 20 student says she doesn’t want to see the school split up.

“Having K-8 programs housed on one facility is better both academically and socially for students,” Nina Fields Britt.

Charleston County School District officials say that one of their priorities is for all elementary schools to house at least 500 students. This is the reason the district says they’re considering the proposal to relocate students from Mitchell Elementary into other schools.

“And in the urban areas of Charleston county, we need to have bigger schools. That doesn’t mean that the class sizes are bigger, it means that we have an elementary school that has 500-600 kids and we can offer more to those kids, Darby said.

However, many parents on the peninsula are not on board with these changes.

“It doesn’t help anybody. Dislocating children is just going to make them confused and upset,” Braxton Williams, Parent of CCSD student, said.

The board hasn’t voted on these proposals.

Prior to acting on the proposals, the Charleston County School District is hosting “Listening Sessions” for the community to provide feedback on these changes. Click here for meeting times and locations.