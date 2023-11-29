CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Charleston County School District (CCSD), several students from the district will be performing in the upcoming performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the historic Dock Street Theatre.

As a third-grade student from Edith L. Frierson Elementary School, Brianna McClure will co-star in the Charleston performances as “Tiny Tim,” said CCSD.

McClure auditioned with 50 other children for the role, and she, along with the other CCSD performers, are part of a Charleston Stage Performance Troupe.

The other “A Christmas Carol” performers who are CCSD students are:

· Harry Baxley – Charleston County School of the Arts – Peter Cratchit/Homeless/Townsperson

· Clayton Chewning – Charleston County School of the Arts – Peter Cratchit/Homeless/Townsperson

· Antonio Gerideau – Charleston County School of the Arts – Homeless/Boy Scrooge/Oliver Twist/Townsperson

· Eliza Sargent – Moultrie Middle School – Fan/Belinda Cratchit/Ghoul/Homeless, Townsperson

· Charlie Chewning – Murray-LaSaine Montessori School – Ignorance/Belle’s daughter 2/Homeless/Townsperson

· Ada Pesavento – Orange Grove Charter School – Want/Belle’s Daughter 1/Townsperson/homeless

· Caroline Fisher – St. Andrews Charter School of Math and Science – Want/Belle’s Daughter 1/Townsperson/homeless

“It is a unique kind of opportunity because A Christmas Carol is not just a play with other children,” said Rylee Coppel, Charleston Stage’s Director of Education and Engagement. “It is really our largest grossing show of the year, and it is a big deal to have children working alongside our adult professionals.”

For more information on when to see “A Christmas Carol” at the Dock Street Theatre or buy tickets, click here.