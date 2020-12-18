CCSD temporarily halts sporting competitions due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the community

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District has paused all sports competitions for the next three weeks as COVID-19 cases increase within the community.

District leaders say the close-contact nature of sports led them to make the decision.

While varsity teams will be able to practice through December 30th, all sports competitions are on hold through January 10th.

“We saw an appreciable increase following the Thanksgiving break in the number of COVID cases, and more importantly, individuals that had to be quarantined because they were close contact,” explained Jeff Borowy, Charleston County School District COO.

It impacts both boys and girls basketball and wrestling.

“Since the middle of November, we’ve had 19 teams of the 60 total teams quarantined,” said Borowy.

They have seen an increase in quarantines needed specifically among athletes compared to the general student population.

“What we’ve seen is that the number of close contacts in our athletics teams is much higher than our school population,” he explained. “Which has led us to this point to make some adjustments.”

District leaders say they are not seeming more cases, but more potential to spread COVID-19 due to that close contact nature.

For the first week back at school in January, games will still be suspended, but that will give the district more time to make a decision moving forward.

“Monitor, see how things are going that first week and decide at that point whether we want to continue that suspension or come back to play January 11th.”

This will impact about 60 games total through January 11th.