CCSD to consolidate schools in West Ashley; thousands of students rezoned

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)– Changes, including rezoning, are on the way to middle schools in West Ashley.

The rezoning would happen by consolidating the two middle schools that are in West Ashely— C.E. Williams and West Ashley Middle School.

Charleston County School District plans to send all 6th graders to West Ashley Middle School.

All 7th and 8th grade students will go to C.E. Williams.

Constituent District 10’s board chair says these changes will make both schools more diverse.

“Our goal was to have diversity and to have equity,” Rodney Lewis, Board Chair Constituent District 10, CCSD said.

The district also says that separating sixth graders from the other grades will help them transition to middle school.

“Coming from 5th grade to middle school is tough,” Lewis said. “This would allow the 5th graders to transition to 6th grade or middle school on their own and we make it so much easier for them and we can specialize in different areas.”

The middle school consolidation will go into effect at the start of the August 2020 school year.

District officials say that all staff and teachers will keep their jobs.

You can learn more about these changes during a community meeting at West Ashley High School on Thursday, December 5th at 6pm. Meeting will take place in the auditorium.

For more information on District 10 Middle School consolidation, click here.