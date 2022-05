CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board will soon discuss recommendations for two middle schools in West Ashley.

Staff members want to replace the sixth-grade facility at C.E. Williams Middle School North with a new facility.

They also want to let Pattison’s Academy for Comprehensive Education design a co-located facility with C.E. Williams North.

C.E. Williams South houses seventh and eighth grades. The recommendation is to expand the school by eight classrooms.