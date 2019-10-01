CCSD to hold a series of community listening sessions in October

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will host a series of community listening sessions throughout the month of October.

The one-hour sessions will be open to families, parents, staff and community members who wish to discuss and provide feedback on school recommendations that are being considered by the CCSD Board of Trustees.

Listening session dates, times and locations:

District 23 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 1 at Baptist Hill Middle-High at 6:00 p.m.

District 4 Listening Session, Mon., Oct. 7 at North Charleston High at 6:00 p.m.

District 3 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 8 at Camp Road Middle at 6:00 p.m.

District 20 Listening Session, Thurs., Oct. 10 at Burke High at 6:00 p.m.

District 9 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 15 at Haut Gap Middle at 6:00 p.m.

District 2 & 1 Listening Session, Weds, Oct. 16 at Laing Middle at 6:00 p.m.

District 1 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 22 at St. James-Santee at 5:30 p.m.

District 10 Listening Session, Thurs., Oct. 24 at West Ashley High at 6:00 p.m.