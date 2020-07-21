CCSD votes 7-2 to take step forward with proposed school reopening plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) reopening plan is one step closer to becoming reality, after CCSD Board members approved the plan in a 7 to 2 vote on Monday.

Along with that vote, the other big development to come out of the meeting is the board’s insistence that if COVID-19 numbers do not dramatically drop by August, in-person learning may not be an option.

CCSD says they will go forward virtually only, if the state does not see a change in the COVID-19 numbers:

“Our aspiration was to be able to open up some in-school opportunities for children, but unless the COVID rates begin to drop dramatically, we don’t think that the medical experts would say that is the right thing to do.” Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, CCSD Superintendent

Teachers say the board is listening to their pleas:

“Thank you to the Board and CCSD in general, they have clearly listened to a lot of our concerns, and tonight was definitely a positive meeting.” Sydney Van Bulck, CCSD teacher

These potential changes are coming after CCSD’s plan for weeks has been to give families a choice.

Whether it’s in-person or virtual, they want parents to choose the best fit for their children, in line Governor McMaster’s mandate:

“Every district is required to have four key components in their plan, we must offer parents a choice between in-person and virtual, that doesn’t mean that we would open schools if conditions are unsafe at the time but we have to offer parents those options.” Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, CCSD Superintendent

Teachers say that while being in the classroom is best, health and safety have to come first:

“Obviously in-person is the best scenario, if we’re under normal circumstances, but were not so we have to make the best out of the circumstances we have.” Sydney Van Bulck, CCSD teacher

Everything is subject to change, and CCSD is still working to solidify the plan for the Fall. They will meet again on July 27th in a specially called meeting.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.