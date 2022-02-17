CCSD’s Cindy Coats announces candidacy for SC Superintendent of Education

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Cindy Coats, who served as former chair of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees, announced her candidacy for state Superintendent of Education.

It comes after current state superintendent, Molly Spearman, announced last fall she would not seek re-election in 2022.

“My campaign is built around a simple principle: Put parents first,” Coats said in her announcement Thursday. “For the past twelve years, I’ve fought to be the voice for parents on the Charleston School Board. I’ve stood for parental involvement, greater school choice, high standards, and fiscal responsibility.”

Coats said she wants to keep Critical Race Theory out of schools, end mandates, set high standards, expand school choice, and protect the rights and independence of homeschool families.

“Putting parents first means getting back to teaching the basics: reading, writing, math, science, history, and civics, and ensuring curriculum transparency so parents know what their kids are being taught,” she said.

Coast has served on CCSD’s Board of Trustees since 2010 and was chair from 2012-2015. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the Furman University Riley Institute Diversity Leadership Initiative.