SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after they were struck by a car Monday night in Summerville.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on Lincoln Avenue near Dunmeyer Hill Road.

Deputies say a vehicle was traveling south on Lincoln Avenue when a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck.

They say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver remained on scene, no charged have been filed at this time. An investigation is on-going.