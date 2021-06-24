CCSO: 1 injured after someone fired multiple shots at Magnolia Bay apartments Wednesday night

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after someone fired several rounds into an apartment building Wednesday night, injuring at least one person.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Magnolia Bay apartments off Highway 78 just after 9:30 p.m.

Multiple apartments in one building were struck after an unknown person (or persons) fired several shots into the complex.

Deputies say they also received information that a male was at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. That person confirmed that he was shot while outside the apartment complex.

His gunshot wound was not life-threatening. No other injured victims were located.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.