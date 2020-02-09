CCSO: Authorities search for man that strikes deputy’s car twice while fleeing from traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle was hit twice by a man who fled during a traffic stop.

The Charleston County deputy attempted the traffic stop at around 1:30 AM on Sunday, February 9.

The vehicle would flee during the traffic stop and pull into the parking lot of the Walgreens at 7501 Rivers Avenue.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the driver would strike the deputy’s vehicle twice in the parking lot as they deputy tried to apprehend him.

The driver would then flee Walgreens and end up in the parking lot of the Owner’s Box at 7575 Rivers Avenue, where it wrecked into a civilian’s unoccupied car.

The driver would abandon the vehicle and flee the scene on foot.

Deputies chased after him, but lost sight after he jumped a barbed wire fence.

Deputies would later recover a handgun on the ground and approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.