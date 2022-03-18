CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A captain in the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the FBI National Academy on Thursday.

Capt. Fletcher Ferguson, who oversees training at CCSO, was one of more than 250 individuals to graduate from the prestigious academy in Quantico, VA.

The National Academy is a 10-week program that offers training in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. It is held at the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

“While I am incredibly appreciative of the opportunity I was given for this amazing experience, I’m equally excited about getting back home to my family and the agency I love,” Ferguson said. “The value of an experience such as this cannot be understated.”

Ferguson, a graduate of the Citadel, has worked with CCSO since 2003. Along with leading the Training Division, he currently serves as assistant commander of the SWAT team and commander of the Honor Guard.

In order to be accepted into the National Academy, participants must have a proven record of professionalism in their agency, complete a written application, a medical examination, and a physical fitness test.

“I am so proud of Capt. Ferguson,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “I know he will take what he learned at the FBI National Academy, implement it here at the agency and only make us stronger.”

The graduating class was comprised of 258 individuals who hailed from 45 states and the District of Columbia, 32 countries, 5 military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.