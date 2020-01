JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have investigated a drive by shooting on Johns Island.

It occurred on Sunday, January 12 at around 1:00 PM in the 1000 block of Main Road.

Deputies arrested Rodney Arthur Burnell, 28, was arrested for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Burnell is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

There were no reports of injuries, but there was damaged property due to the gunfire.