CCSO: Deputies looking for missing 14-year-old teenage boy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old teenager out of North Charleston.

According to officials, Daniel Mendoza, 14, ran away from his home on Dunlap St. Tuesday, November 23 at 12:41 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, said officials. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Mendoza is said to be 5’3 in height, about 130 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 843-743-7200.