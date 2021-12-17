CCSO: Deputies searching for missing juvenile in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Lincolnville.

Deputies say Angel Canup, 13, was reported missing after deputies were called after 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Canup is believed to have left the area after getting off a school bus earlier in the afternoon, said officials.

Deputies searched the area near East Colpat St. in Lincolnville for Canup (who goes by Echo) which included K-9 units and CCSO helicopters.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Canup could also potentially be with another juvenile.

Anyone with any information should call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

