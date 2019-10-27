CCSO: Deputies searching for two people involved in West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a call on a shooting at around 11:50 AM on Sunday, October 27.

There were multiple reports of gun shots around the area of Cartwright Drive.

Witnesses told deputies that a parked vehicle in front of 1721 Cartwright Drive got into a dispute with the driver of another vehicle.

This led to the driver of the second vehicle to start shooting at the driver of the first vehicle.

Shots struck the house that resides on 1721 Cartwright Drive.

No one inside the home was injured.

Both vehicles fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or 911.