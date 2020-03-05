CCSO deputy helps duck after it flew into a truck on Lincolnville Road

WARNING: Video of the duck's collision with the truck may be upsetting to some. It does walk away from the crash.

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A duck is recovering after colliding with a truck on Lincolnville Road.

While reviewing dashcam video, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they found video of one of their deputies coming to the rescue of a duck who flew into a vehicle the morning of February 24th.

In the video, you can see the duck colliding with a pickup truck that was traveling in front of CCSO deputy Benjamin Bennett’s patrol car near Chandler Bridge Creek on Lincolnville Road.

“Sometimes, you see things on the Internet that serve little purpose other than to make someone smile a little bit. Found while we were reviewing dashcam footage, this video might be one of those things,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Bennet then turned on his blue lights, blocked traffic and called the incident into dispatch before attempting to help the poor duck.

“In a hail of its own feathers, the duck managed to pick itself up off the pavement,” the department said. “Deputy Bennett pointed the duck toward safety, but the duck clearly was saying, ‘I got this.’”

There is no word on the duck’s injuries.