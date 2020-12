CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Documents obtained by News 2 via the Freedom of Information Act give a more vivid glimpse into the night of 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon's death. Using witness statements, law enforcement reports, and photographs of evidence, News 2 was able to construct a timeline of the events leading up to the night of June 25, when Weatherspoon went overboard in the Charleston Harbor while boating with friends. The following is, to the best of our knowledge, a snapshot of the circumstances.

Weatherspoon was one of nine people on the 2020 228 Seafox Commander that day: a 25-year-old man whose father owned the boat, a 33-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 21-year old woman, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, Weatherspoon, and two 17-year-old girls.