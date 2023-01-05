CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) are hosting a book drive for the new library at the Juvenile Detention Center.

CCSO said that residents are eager to learn and books help remind them that there is much more to life than their current situation.

“They want something else to focus on other than what they’re charged with, or why they’re here,” one official said.

Major Dorothy Harris works at the Juvenile Detention Center. She said that she wants kids to know reading can make their world much bigger.

“It gives you knowledge, it gives you power to do things that you thought you may not have ever been able to do,” she said.

Residents are asking for books that they can relate to — like urban novels — as well as books that transport them to another world — like books about Greek Mythology — and books that inspired popular movies.

They’re also eager to read books by authors like Maya Angelou, Zora Neale Hurston, Malcom X, and James Baldwin.

Books can be purchased via the JDC Wish List on Amazon.