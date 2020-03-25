CCSO investigating shooting near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a shooting at the Waters at Magnolia Bay Apartments in unincorporated Summerville.

According to CCSO, a male victim was transported with serious injuries.

We are told that deputies are currently on scene and the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200.

We will provide more details as they become available.

