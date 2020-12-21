CCSO investigating shooting that left one person dead on Secessionville Road

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in an unincorporated area of James Island.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Secessionville Road around 9:45 p.m.

Once at the scene, deputies located an injured male who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also found a deceased male on a dirt roadway near the property.

According to CCSO, deputies canvassed the are for evidence and witnesses. They are still working to determine the deceased and injured parties’ involvement in the shooting.

An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.