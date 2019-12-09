CCSO: Ladson man arrested on charges of kidnapping and third degree sexual assault

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Frank Arias of Ladson, S.C. was arrested on Sunday for kidnapping and third degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

A report released by CCSO states that deputies were in the area of the 10000 block of Highway 78 to investigate a noise complaint regarding a party, when a witness approached them about a possible kidnapping.

The witness told deputies that his friend had just gotten into a car and left with a man that she did not know.

The witness advised that he, his friend, and the suspect had all been attending the party.

Deputies obtained descriptions of the suspect, the victim, and the vehicle, and advised other units in the area to be on the lookout.

Meanwhile, another unit in the area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description given by the witness. The driver also matched the description of the suspect given by the witness.

In the car, deputies state that they found evidence indicative of a crime, including the victim’s broken eyeglasses, however the victim was not present.

The suspect revealed that he had dropped the victim off on the side of the road somewhere, but did not give an exact location, according to CCSO.

At this point, the suspect was taken into custody and the officers switched their focus to finding the victim.

According to the report, deputies located the victim sitting on the lawn of a nearby residence. The officers described her as appearing to be “intoxicated and possibly hypothermic….and unable to recall any events that transpired that evening.”

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and subsequently transported to MUSC for further evaluation, according to CCSO.

Officers are pursuing a further investigation of the incident, including conducting a forensic examination of the vehicle.