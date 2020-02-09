CCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after fleeing from traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrest a man during a traffic stop in North Charleston.

A Charleston County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Saturday, February 8 at around 11:30 PM.

The driver would flee during the stop into the Rivers Avenue area near Piggly Wiggly Drive.

During the car chase, the driver got rid of several small bags that were in the vehicle.

The driver would stop and surrender.

Deputies seized 458 grams of marijuana and an amount of methamphetamine.

Michael Collins, 39, was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Methamphetamine.