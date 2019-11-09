CCSO: Man shot in arm in James Island shooting

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, November 8 at around 5:30 PM.

The Charleston Police Department met with the shooting victim at a business on Folly Road.

He suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.

He was not able to provide an exact location, but said that the incident happened somewhere on James Island.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.