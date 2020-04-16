CCSO: No additional COVID-19 cases at detention center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Thursday that they have had no additional COVID-19 cases since last week.

Previously, six inmates and one detention center deputy tested positive.

There are currently nine inmates in isolation at the facility, all of whom have tested negative for COVID-19, according to CCSO. Two are being isolated as a precaution because they are from high-risk states, and seven are being isolated as a precaution due to illness.

CCSO notes that the total inmate population is currently 881.