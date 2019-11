LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a report of a deceased man at a residence in the 9800 block of Tremont Avenue.

The deceased suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

This is an active investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.