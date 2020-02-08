CCSO: One missing juvenile found; another one still missing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating missing juvenile, Kaitlyn Pontis, 16.

She was believed to possibly be with Shanea Wilson, 17, who was also reported missing.

Wilson has returned home, but Pontis is still missing.

Shanea Wilson

Courtesy: CCSO

Pontis was last seen at the Charleston Air Force Base on Monday, February 3rd sometime after 6:00 p.m.

She has black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’08 and weighs 150 pounds.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black v-neck shirt and pink sweatpants.

As of now, no foul play is suspected, according to CCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or (843) 743-7200 if after hours.