CCSO: One person shot in West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, October 22, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 739 Hitching Post Road in the Ponderosa Subdivision of West Ashley.

Deputies found a male victim shot and unconscious in the yard.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.